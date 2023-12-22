Advertise
Two deputies injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton

There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Shannon and Overton roads late Thursday, Dec. 21.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two deputies were injured in a shooting near Shannon and Overton in the Tucson area late Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said there was a deputy-involved shooting.

The PCSD did not have any information about the suspect’s condition.

13 News was on the scene and several vehicles from the PCSD, Tucson Police Department and Marana Police Department could be seen, along with several fire departments.

It appears the shooting scene is at or near a home on North Kanawha Street.

