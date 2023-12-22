WATCH: Military father surprises son at school just in time for the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson boy gets the best gift he could ask for in time for Christmas; his dad, who is serving overseas, is home for the holidays.

A musical Christmas performance from Van Buskirk Elementary School students was a gift to the ears.

But the unsuspecting kindergartener Matthew Sanchez got a gift of his own.

Matthew did not know that his dad, who’s been stationed in Kuwait for the last nine months, was hiding behind a fireplace decoration.

When his dad stands up, Matthew, surprised, runs to his dad and gives him a big.

The students and staff gave a round of applause to thank Sanchez for his service, who will have a happy holiday season now that he is home for Christmas.

