Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Military father surprises son at school just in time for the holidays

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson boy gets the best gift he could ask for in time for Christmas; his dad, who is serving overseas, is home for the holidays.

A musical Christmas performance from Van Buskirk Elementary School students was a gift to the ears.

But the unsuspecting kindergartener Matthew Sanchez got a gift of his own.

Matthew did not know that his dad, who’s been stationed in Kuwait for the last nine months, was hiding behind a fireplace decoration.

When his dad stands up, Matthew, surprised, runs to his dad and gives him a big.

The students and staff gave a round of applause to thank Sanchez for his service, who will have a happy holiday season now that he is home for Christmas.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
NEW DETAILS: Two Pima County deputies, suspect wounded in shooting near Shannon, Overton
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
13+ FastCast recordings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow on Mount Lemmon
Commission releases initial findings for new county jail
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back