WATCH: Military father surprises son at school just in time for the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson boy gets the best gift he could ask for in time for Christmas; his dad, who is serving overseas, is home for the holidays.
A musical Christmas performance from Van Buskirk Elementary School students was a gift to the ears.
But the unsuspecting kindergartener Matthew Sanchez got a gift of his own.
Matthew did not know that his dad, who’s been stationed in Kuwait for the last nine months, was hiding behind a fireplace decoration.
When his dad stands up, Matthew, surprised, runs to his dad and gives him a big.
The students and staff gave a round of applause to thank Sanchez for his service, who will have a happy holiday season now that he is home for Christmas.
