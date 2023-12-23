1 dead after gun unintentionally fires in Cochise County, deputy says

HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person died Friday after a gun unintentionally went off in Hereford, an unincorporated area about 10 miles west of Bisbee. A Cochise County sheriff’s deputy says the accidental shooting happened on Reynolds Road when two people were handling the gun. A spokesperson confirmed one person died as a result of the shooting. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is ongoing and details will be released when they learn more.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of South Reynolds... Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Friday, December 22, 2023

