Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

1 dead after gun unintentionally fires in Cochise County, deputy says

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is...
In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is ongoing and details will be released when they learn more.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person died Friday after a gun unintentionally went off in Hereford, an unincorporated area about 10 miles west of Bisbee. A Cochise County sheriff’s deputy says the accidental shooting happened on Reynolds Road when two people were handling the gun. A spokesperson confirmed one person died as a result of the shooting. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is ongoing and details will be released when they learn more.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of South Reynolds...

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Friday, December 22, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
NEW DETAILS: Two Pima County deputies, suspect wounded in shooting near Shannon, Overton
Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona

Latest News

Winterhaven Opens December 8th
Rain impacts Winterhaven food drive
A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops
FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was
FILE - Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time