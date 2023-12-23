Exotic animals rescued from Cochise County home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several exotic animals were rescued from a Cochise County home earlier this month.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 15 Patagonia maras and a porcupine, capybara and rhea were surrendered. Other animals at the home include a rooster, cats and quail.

The CCSO said the investigators were called to a home in the 4000 block of South Turner Lane in Sierra Vista about an animal cruelty report.

“Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Sgt. Ray McNeely located several animals and there was no indication of any water or food source available on the property,” the CCSO said in a Facebook post. “Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers and Ranch Patrol units were called out to respond due to the number and types of animals located at the residence.”

The CCSO said a family member of the homeowner claimed he and other family members lived out of town and took care of the animals. The man also claimed the animals were “known to knock over water containers.”

The family member decided to surrender the animals to the CCSO so they could be cared for.

“All animals are placed into foster care and the cats are at the Tombstone Animal Shelter and are available for adoption,” the CCSO said.

