Rain impacts Winterhaven food drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Despite the rain, folks still amde their way down for the last weekend of one of Tucson’s favorite holiday traditions – Winterhaven.

However, Friday’s rainy weather had a bigger impact than the number of those attending. Boxes to receive food donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona were left unmanned.

“Unfortunately because of the rain, and just for the safety of our volunteers, we won’t have volunteers out tonight at each of the entry points at Winterhaven,” said Malea Chavez, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Volunteers will be back to Winterhaven Saturday night, and there are still ways to help.

“Instead, we will have our information QR codes and ways to donate online,” Chavez said.

The lack of volunteers, though, may pose an obstacle to achieving the food bank’s goal of 50,000 pounds of food.

Currently, the Winterhaven Food Drive brought in 27,000 – but with over 900 people heading to the food bank yesterday alone, the need for more supplies is at an all-time high.

“We’ve seen a lot of folks come in for the very first time,” Chavez said. “Usually [it’s] because of a job loss or decrease in hours. That coupled with the inflation, high cost of food, gas and housing, it’s just really hard on people right now.”

While there aren’t as many people out on the street compared to opening night, the rain didn’t put a damper on people’s Christmas spirit.

“All the people, I love the festive spirit that goes on in Winterhaven,” said Nevaeh.

“I was outside because I really like the rain,” Ava said, “and we barely ever get rain.”

One friend duo said the rain shouldn’t stop people from coming out and supporting the food drive.

“The food drive people are amazing,” said Colleen. “They make it kind of a community activity, and it’s fun, they play music, and you make boxes for people that need some help.”

For those interested in donating food or money to the Community Food Bank, there are QR codes and drop-off boxes placed around the Winterhaven neighborhood, and you can also click here to donate online .

Winterhaven’s last night is Christmas Day and it will close at 10 p.m.

