Road to Mount Lemmon back open

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Mt. Lemmon Road is back open after being closed Friday due to winter weather. They also say to be careful about ice if you plan on using it.

You can learn more about current road conditions by calling (520) 351-3351.

ORIGINAL STORY: The road to Mount Lemmon was closed to the public as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

The closure is due to road conditions with the recent snow, rain and ice.

Only residents and employees will be allowed up.

You can check the status of Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-351-3351.

