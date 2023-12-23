Some county politicians suffer sticker shock at price of a new jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A much anticipated initial findings report on the cost of a new or refurbished jail caused sticker shock among some Pima County Supervisors.

“Those numbers are pretty crazy,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz.

“I don’t think voters would go for a bond that big for the jail and I don’t want to do any more taxes,” said Board Chair Adelita Grijalva.

According to the initial report released by the Blue Ribbon Commission chaired by former Police Chief, Danny Sharp, the cost to repair the jail is an estimated $490 million and to build a new jail would cost $680 million in today’s dollars.

But the report goes on to say by the time the process finishes out and construction begins, inflation and the cost of construction are going to be higher, pushing the cost of repairing the jail at $623 and the price tag for a new jail at $838 million.

The report suggests several ways the county can pay for the jail including a jail tax, property tax, Pay-Go, bonding or a sales tax.

Grijalva says she is hesitant to talk about any new taxes and suggests the county look for ways to reduce the jail population instead.

That sentiment was echoed by her Democratic colleague Dr. Matt Heinz.

“We definitely need to reimagine this whole concept of the jail and what it should look like going forward,” he said.

And now may be an opportunity to do so.

We took a tour of the jail and it is a crumbling mess. Water leaks into the hallways when it rains. Pipes burst, toilets are clogged, concrete is crumbling and railings which are loose are subject to falling.

Can it be rehabilitated or should the county go to the voters to seek a new one is the question the board is grappling with now.

“We need to really examine how we should investing more in the jail and make it a safer place,” Heinz said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean bulldozing the current one and building a new state of art one.”

This exercise began last year when the sheriff was being called out for over running his budget by millions of dollars. He blamed many of those cost over runs, in part, on the jail’s poor conditions, arguing for a new one.

“That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the inmates, but it is a disgusting place to work,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told the board last year “It’s a horrific work environment.”

According to the commission, a new jail could house up to 3,000 inmates, whereas, the present jail holds about 2,000 at capacity.

But the Sheriff has said in the past, that a third of those inmates suffer from acute mental health issues and being in jail, may not be the best place for them. That’s why opponents of the new jail argue building a bigger jail is not a solution.

“At the end of the day, we all have to come together and agree that reducing the jail population in a very methodical, thoughtful and safe way for our community, is absolutely in the best interest of everyone,” Heinz said.

The sheriff, who has discussed the issue in the past, issued a statement that reads:

“The Sheriff thanks the BRC, the County Administrator and the BOS for their efforts on this endeavor. It is truly a complex and costly venture, but as the sheriff of Pima county…I believe it’s time. To ensure the safety of all, staff and inmates, we need to take advantage of today’s technology and correctional sciences and move forward. Let’s not go back…let’s move forward. This issue needs to be in front of the voters. Regardless of my opinion, the voters should decide.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.