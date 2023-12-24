Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm system’s local impacts turn national

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm system’s local impacts turn national
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Wow, what a storm! The rainfall amounts were incredible, not only in terms of the totals but also how widespread the impressive rainfall totals were. Widespread amounts of an inch or more of rainfall were recorded across Southern AZ. That also includes Tucson, where the city broke its daily rainfall record, as well as recording its single rainiest day of 2023. Decent snowfall also fell in the high country, including 3.5 inches on Mt. Lemmon, 8 inches on Mt. Graham, and a foot at Sunrise Ski Park. However, the storm that impacted us locally will trek across the country causing holiday travel troubles on a national scale. In contrast, we will be left with drier conditions while remaining seasonably cool/cold through Christmas Monday. From there, we’ll remain dry but warm to around 70 by late this week into next weekend.

SUNDAY: A few clouds early with a morning low of 44 & a high of 61.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 38 & a high of 63.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 37 & a high of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 38 & a high of 67.

THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy with a morning low of 43 & a high of 69.

FRIDAY:  Mostly clear with a morning low of 42 & a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 45 & a high of 71.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
NEW DETAILS: Two Pima County deputies, suspect wounded in shooting near Shannon, Overton
Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm system’s local impacts turn national
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm system’s local impacts turn national
Winterhaven Opens December 8th
Rain impacts Winterhaven food drive
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMER 22, 2023
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Rain and mountain snow continue
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023