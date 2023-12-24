FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm system’s local impacts turn national

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Wow, what a storm! The rainfall amounts were incredible, not only in terms of the totals but also how widespread the impressive rainfall totals were. Widespread amounts of an inch or more of rainfall were recorded across Southern AZ. That also includes Tucson, where the city broke its daily rainfall record, as well as recording its single rainiest day of 2023. Decent snowfall also fell in the high country, including 3.5 inches on Mt. Lemmon, 8 inches on Mt. Graham, and a foot at Sunrise Ski Park. However, the storm that impacted us locally will trek across the country causing holiday travel troubles on a national scale. In contrast, we will be left with drier conditions while remaining seasonably cool/cold through Christmas Monday. From there, we’ll remain dry but warm to around 70 by late this week into next weekend.

SUNDAY: A few clouds early with a morning low of 44 & a high of 61.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 38 & a high of 63.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 37 & a high of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 38 & a high of 67.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 43 & a high of 69.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 42 & a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 45 & a high of 71.

