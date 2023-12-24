Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Florida Atlantic edges Arizona in double overtime

Arizona Caleb Love led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points.
Arizona Caleb Love led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points.(Mike Christy | Mike Christy / Arizona Athletics)
By Arizona Athletics
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS -- Johnell Davis scored 35 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 14 Florida Atlantic to a 96-95 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Classic on Saturday.

Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point for the Owls (10-2), who beat their second ranked opponent of the season. FAU defeated then-No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 on Nov. 24.

Caleb Love, who led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. He was one of five Wildcats to score in double figures. Pelle Larsson was the Wildcats’ next highest scorer with 15 points.View Box Score

In addition to Davis, Jalen Gaffney scored 20 points for FAU and Alijah Martin had 13.

Vladislav Goldin, who entered the game leading FAU in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounds (7.0) and the nation in shooting at 75.9%, was in foul trouble most of the game and picked up his fifth early in the first overtime. He finished with seven points and three rebounds.

This was the first loss in Las Vegas for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who was 9-0 including back-to-back Pac-12 Conference tourney championships.

Both teams traded runs throughout the game to set up the final minutes of regulation.

Love put Arizona in front 73-71 with a 3-pointer with 1:09 left. FAU tied the game with 7.2 seconds remaining when Gaffney rebounded Davis’ missed 3-point attempt and found Goldin alone under the basket for the dunk.

Davis’ 3-footer with 10.2 seconds left put the Owls ahead 84-82 in the first overtime, and Love’s two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining sent the game to another extra session.

UP NEXT

FAU: At Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 30 before entering American Athletic Conference play.

Arizona: At California on Friday to open Pac-12 Conference play.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Oumar Ballo’s 21 rebounds are the by a Wildcat since Jordan Hill had 22 vs. UAB on 11/18/2008
  • Ballo’s 9 offensive rebounds are the most since Derrick Williams had nine vs. Washington State on 1/22/2011
  • First loss under Tommy Lloyd when scoring 90 points (26-1)
  • Arizona had five players score in double figures for the ninth time in 11 games
  • For the second straight game, Kylan Boswell registered five steals

