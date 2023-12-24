Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Before the Flying Grinch made his way to Southwest Louisiana, he flew over Vidrine, and had a run-in with some power lines hanging over Highway 10.

Shaun Hayden, the man behind the costume, says he is okay and is already back flying.

He says he was preparing to wrap up the flyover when he felt his paramotor sputter, meaning fuel was running low. Mere seconds before clearing the power lines, he went down and was tangled. Sparks flew and people videoing gasped.

Hayden says he felt electricity go through his body, but he assumes it exited his body because it only caused pain in his legs. He would be stuck in the lines for over an hour.

A local fire department would lower him out of the lines once power was cut.

Hayden is not letting this slow him down. He will be in Sulphur at 4:30 p.m. Sunday as part of a toy drive. However, he says the weather will be too harsh to fly.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
PCSD investigating after multiple students at Tucson elementary school fall ill

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Arizona remains No. 4 in AP poll despite loss to Florida Atlantic
Jayden de Laura at Pac-12 media day
Jayden de Laura to enter transfer portal after Alamo Bowl
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
"Beardy" the elf is seen reading a book to students on the roof.
‘Elf on a Shelf’ stirs up trouble at Leman Academy in East Tucson