3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning hours.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say the widower of former Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel killed two women before turning the gun on himself during a holiday party Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Both were rushed to the hospital and later died from their injuries. They were later identified as 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini. Detectives say the suspect, identified as 47-year-old David De Nitto, was then found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Arizona's Family Investigates exclusively obtained a photo of Maryalice "Molly" Cash and David...
Arizona's Family Investigates exclusively obtained a photo of Maryalice "Molly" Cash and David De Nitto gathered around a Christmas Tree(Arizona's Family)

Property records revealed that Adel and De Nitto lived at the home during her tenure as county attorney. Police also confirmed that Cash, who goes by the name “Molly” and De Nitto were in a romantic relationship together but didn’t elaborate further. At this time, however, authorities haven’t specified the relationship between De Nitto and Domini. Homicide detectives believe that all three were at a holiday gathering at the home when an argument broke out which ended in shots being fired.

Adel died from health complications last year, months after she announced she was seeking treatment for anxiety and what she called “unhealthy coping behaviors” that included an eating disorder and alcohol use. While she faced harsh criticism in her field, including several calls to resign, she resisted for months. Ultimately, Adel stepped down in March 2022 and died one month later.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

