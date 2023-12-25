Arizona remains No. 4 in AP poll despite loss to Florida Atlantic

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Despite a double-overtime loss to Florida Atlantic, the University of Arizona remained No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, Dec. 25.

Arizona has been as high as No. 1 this year.

The Wildcats (9-2) will open Pac-12 play at California.

