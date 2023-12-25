‘Elf on a Shelf’ stirs up trouble at Leman Academy in East Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A beloved Christmas tradition is coming to life at a Tucson elementary school.

A real-life “Elf on a Shelf’ is stirring up trouble and smiles at Leman Academy in East Tucson.

“The reaction from the kids and the parents has just been full of joy,” said Principal Eric Carey.

“Beardy” has been spotted in a number of locations around campus every day leading up to holiday break.

“I think he’s really trying to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere, Carey said. “He’s not always the best kid on campus, though. He did get his parachute stuck on the side of the building the other day.”

"Beardy" the elf gets his parachute caught on his flight down from the North Pole. (Source: Leman Academy East Tucson)

“Beardy” has also been seen on the school’s roof, reading to kids, re-gifting items in the lost and found, and snooping around classrooms.

“He got the keys to somebody’s Suburban and ran it into a Christmas tree and apparently had a bunch of Amazon Boxes in the back, so if anybody is missing any Amazon boxes, we are trying to get them to right owners,” Carey said.

But a mystery remains: who is behind the character? Principal Carey says a lot of people think “Beardy” is him!

“I hear that he looks a lot like me and he’s really trying to cop my style. But I haven’t seen him yet!”

Carey says “Beardy” has been causing mischief at their East Tucson and Oro Valley campuses since 2020.

“School is serious, but it’s also a joy, and it’s also our delight as a staff to be a part of it and to really enjoy this season with our kids, with the families, with our teachers,” Carey said.

Now, everyone will have to wait for next Christmas to see if Beardy will return!

"Beardy" the elf is seen reading a book to students on the roof. (Source: Leman Academy East Tucson)

