FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Sunny and cool on Christmas Day

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Merry Christmas! After the chance for patchy morning fog, plentiful sunshine returns to southern Arizona today. High temperatures will run just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Our weather pattern stays much quieter this week with skies remaining dry and temperatures gradually warming. Overnight lows remain chilly, in the 30s and 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

