Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jayden de Laura to enter transfer portal after Alamo Bowl

Jayden de Laura at Pac-12 media day
Jayden de Laura at Pac-12 media day(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Jayden de Laura announced today that he will enter the transfer portal after the Alamo Bowl.

On X, formerly Twitter, De Laura said he wants to explore his options as he is in his final year.

“I appreciate my time at the University of Arizona, but the opportunity to return as a starter in my final year of college while also getting a degree is something I must explore.”

De Laura thanked Coach Fisch and Mrs. Fisch for their support over the past two years. He then went on to thank the rest of his coaches and his Wildcat brothers.

De Laura lost the starting job at Arizona in September after getting injured. For his Wildcat career, he ran for seven touchdowns and threw for 4,805 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over two seasons.

Noah Fifita took over for de Laura and the Wildcats never looked back on their way to one of their best seasons in school history. Fifita threw for 2,515 yards, yards 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He was also named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

The Wildcats will face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
PCSD investigating after multiple students at Tucson elementary school fall ill

Latest News

Arizona remains No. 4 in AP poll despite loss to Florida Atlantic
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
Arizona Caleb Love led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points.
Florida Atlantic edges Arizona in double overtime
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1