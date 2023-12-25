Jayden de Laura to enter transfer portal after Alamo Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Jayden de Laura announced today that he will enter the transfer portal after the Alamo Bowl.

On X, formerly Twitter, De Laura said he wants to explore his options as he is in his final year.

“I appreciate my time at the University of Arizona, but the opportunity to return as a starter in my final year of college while also getting a degree is something I must explore.”

De Laura thanked Coach Fisch and Mrs. Fisch for their support over the past two years. He then went on to thank the rest of his coaches and his Wildcat brothers.

De Laura lost the starting job at Arizona in September after getting injured. For his Wildcat career, he ran for seven touchdowns and threw for 4,805 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over two seasons.

Noah Fifita took over for de Laura and the Wildcats never looked back on their way to one of their best seasons in school history. Fifita threw for 2,515 yards, yards 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He was also named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

The Wildcats will face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday.

