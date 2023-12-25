People head to stores to get last minute gifts before Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’re hours from Santa coming to town -- and that means folks are hitting the shops to get their gifts in right before the holiday.

Whether it’s one final gift for a special loved one or your entire family, folks at the Tucson Premium outlets are hitting the stores just in time for Christmas.

For some families, shopping this time of year is part of their family reunion.

“I’m visiting home, so I just got here yesterday,” said Solana Tadeo. “We were just like let’s go shopping – we’re not in a rush, so we don’t care if there’s a lot of people or the lines are long – we’re just cruising through the stores and buying whatever we want.”

Along with long lines in stores, there is quite the wait to find a parking spot.

“Just cause with the cars, you can’t even get around. It’s like bumper-to-bumper, and not a lot of spaces going around here either,” said Kallen Pepple.

Despite being super close to Christmas, this time of the month may be the only time that people can actually head out to get everything they need.

“I’m a teacher and school ended yesterday, so that was great,” said Maria Garcia, Tadeo’s mother.

Some people’s work schedules may also leave them shopping at the last minute.

“I work night shifts,” Pepple said, “so it makes my day a little hard to get up and just get in the afternoon to do it. I only have around two or three hours for shopping.”

No matter the stress the holidays may bring, or how long those lines are – people say it’s the people you celebrate with that matter the most.

“Enjoy your family time, ‘cause it’s the most precious thing,” Garcia said.

“It’s not about the gifts,” said Tadeo, “it’s about the time and the love spent.”

