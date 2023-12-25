Scottsdale pet fighting for her life after eating toxic chemical found in gum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman is trying to raise awareness about a toxic chemical found in many of our foods after her dog ended up in the hospital over the weekend.

Kellie Villella adopted her now 3-year-old Pitbull-Collie mix, Jane, online from a rescue in Texas during the pandemic in 2020.

“I just thought she was absolutely adorable, and I knew immediately--that’s my dog,” said Villella.

They’ve been inseparable. Jane became Villella’s companion. She was by her side through big moves from Minnesota, to Maine and a 56-hour drive to their new home in Scottsdale a couple of years ago.

“Since the, I’ve actually made several long road trips with her. She loves getting in the car and going to new places. I’ve actually taken her to so many different states because we kind of go everywhere together at this point,” said Villella.

However, the trips are now on hold. Villella’s co-pilot is no longer napping in her kennel that she loves. Instead, Jane is fighting for her life at the VCA Animal Referral and Emergency Center of Arizona in Mesa.

“I’s been pretty tough, when I come in the door and I don’t have her here,” said Villella.

On Friday, Villella said she got back home later in the morning after spending time with some friends. She noticed an empty container of sugar-free gum on the floor. Villella said Jane had eaten over 30 pieces of gum. She wasn’t showing any symptoms of being sick.

“In the back of my head, I remembered this article that I read awhile back about dogs and gum being pretty toxic for to them,” she said.

After making calls to a couple of veterinarians and an Animal Poison Control Center, Villella rushed Jane to the animal hospital. Dr. Alexis McLaine tells Arizona’s Family that the gum contained Xylitol, a sugar-free sweetener that’s toxic to dogs. It can be found in several different products, such as: gum, medications, vitamins, peanut butter and baked goods. It’s important to note that dogs are the animals that seem to be mostly affected by Xylitol. We’re told cats or ferrets seem to be okay.

However, Dr. McLaine said there’s not a ‘once-size-fits-all toxic dose’. She explained some dogs can eat large amounts of the chemical and be okay, while another dog can ingest a small amount and become severely affected. She said the two main problems an overdose can cause, are low blood sugar which can lead to severe neurological issues like seizures quickly after ingestion.

The second problem is a liver injury that can show up within days of Xylitol being eaten by a dog.

Dr. McLaine said Jane has a severe liver injury.

“It’s really kind of hard for my brain to process it, because looking at her, she looks like nothing happened,” said Villella.

According to Jane’s doctor, she is in stable but serious condition. Her bloodwork taken on Sunday showed improvements, but Dr. McLaine said Jane is not out of the woods.

For now, Villella is visiting Jane in between her treatments at the hospital. They cuddle together on the hospital’s floor. Katie hopes Jane will recover soon and go home to her Christmas presents: a sweater, reindeer antlers and a bone.

“Right now, I just want her to come home. That’s really all I can hope for, is that she come home and she gets better as quickly as possible because I miss her. And I just don’t know what I’m going to do without her,” said Villella. " So that’s all I can really hope for at this point.”

Villella shared her story to help raise awareness about the toxic chemical, especially around the holidays.

Dr. McLaine recommends for pet owners who suspect their dog or cat may have eaten something potentially toxic, to contact their veterinarian. She also strongly advices for owners to have the number for an Animal Poison Control Center nearby, adding that those companies are staffed 24/7 by veterinarians.

Other foods known to be toxic to dogs are: chocolate (especially dark and bakers chocolate), grapes, raisins, onions, unbaked bread dough and macadamia nuts. McLaine also said people have to be cautious with table scraps. Although they’re not toxic, McLaine said bones or corn cobs can cause GI obstructions and fatty food can lead to pancreatitis or gastroenteritis that can send a pet to a hospital.

It’s unclear how long Jane could be hospitalized. Villella’s family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.