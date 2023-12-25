TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson TreeCycle Program opens Tuesday and runs through Jan. 15.

A Christmas tree is a sustainable resource. You must remove everything from the tree, including the stand, lights, ornaments, wire, and tinsel, before dropping off at the sites.

Also remember to Tree Pool and bring your neighbor’s tree — fewer trips mean cleaner air. The City of Tucson will grind Christmas trees and use them for compost.

The TreeCycle sites are throughout Tucson and Oro Valley.

LOCATIONS

Oro Valley Lot , 9451 N Egleston Drive (South of Linda Vista Blvd., no access from Calle Concordia)

Golf Links Sports Park , 2400 S. Craycroft Road

Tucson Rodeo Grounds , on 3rd Avenue (3rd Avenue North of Irvington Road.)

Los Reales Sustainability Campus 5300 E. Los Reales Road. (Entrance is at the intersection of Craycroft Road. & Los Reales Road., follow signs; Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility , 7301 E. Speedway Blvd. (turn north on Prudence Road., Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility , 5300 W. Ina Road. (1/4 mile west of I-10, open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Purple Heart Park , 9820 E. Rees Loop (Please drop your tree by the dog park around the corner on Rees Loop. For safety and cleanliness, do not drop trees at the parking lot by the swimming pool).

Randolph Golf Course , 600 S. Alvernon Way, (southeast corner of parking lot)

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1375 N. El Rio Drive (Drop off at the same location, next to the Boys and Girls Club; access from Speedway driving North on El Rio Drive - follow the signs)

