FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quieter week of weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After another chilly start, mostly sunny skies will warm us into the 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will run just a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year. With drier air mixing in and clear skies overnight, lows Wednesday morning may be the chilliest we have all week!

Our weather pattern stays much quieter the next several days with skies remaining dry and temperatures gradually warming through Saturday. A weather system to our north will knock down temperatures again slightly heading into the new year.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

A southern Arizona business owner's urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a "re-do" ceremony
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – 60s and mostly sunny Tuesday
