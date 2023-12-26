As homeless numbers climb during holidays, search on for different strategy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’ve all seen it on the news, homelessness is getting worse.

The video from California, the pictures from New York and the social media posts from Oregon.

And the experts will tell you the problem is growing.

Scott Davis has spent a long time homeless and he’s living it up close.

“I’ve seen it get worse over the years,” he told 13 News while at the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas dinner. “I’ve been out here, presently this time for four years, and I’ve seen more people.”

The latest numbers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual point-in-time count show 653,100 were homeless on a single night in December.

That’s a 12% increase which translates to 70,650 more than last year.

Tucson’s homeless population has increased 60% since 2018, up to 2,200 on any given night.

It’s quite likely that much of that increase happened because rents shot up 35% last year, at least in Tucson anyway.

“That’s the thing,” Davis said. “It’s difficult once you become homeless to be able to save enough money in order to get into a place because certain real estate companies won’t work with you.”

That’s one reason why Pima County announced Friday, it’s creating a new office, called the Office of Housing Opportunities and Homeless Solutions.

The office was created by Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher who said “it will better coordinate the provisions of County services to homeless and unhoused people in the County.”

It adds to the county’s efforts which include an agreement with the city of Tucson to collaborate on homeless strategies and goals.

One of the tallest orders is building affordable housing.

But in order to build more affordable housing or tiny homes, there needs to be a drastic change in zoning codes which were written long before the houseless issue became mainstream.

But changing zoning codes is a monumental task.

“They were created 40 to 50 years ago before anybody was talking about housing affordability or tiny homes or a house that’s under 500 square feet,” said Councilman Steve Kozachik. “We don’t even have in our codes, right now, for somebody to build for instance, a tiny home village.”

But the issue is more complex than just providing shelter, it is multi-faceted.

Some people are on the streets because they can’t afford housing, some are here because of drug issues, still more are homeless because of mental illness, some just evicted from their homes, others are caught in high medical costs following an illness, some may be 18-year-olds who have aged out of foster care.

How to wrap all of that up into one package is what’s lacking.

“The notion that homelessness is some monolithic, easily defined question is just false,” Kozachik said. “And that’s one of the reasons the complexities exist for trying to treat it.”

Tucson relies on a housing-first model which is first getting a roof over their heads and treating the underlying issues later.

It’s a successful model as far as it goes, but Kozachik said it must expand beyond that to something like safe camps, putting the homeless in one safe congregant area.

“We are going to provide social services, a water source, port a johns, and police protection,” he said. “Then we have the ability to treat these people much more effectively than just chasing them around town from alley to alley.”

But that is not an idea that is yet accepted by a majority.

Still, as this Christmas season shows, as more and more seek shelter in camps or their cars, changes in strategy will need to be unwrapped.

