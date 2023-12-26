Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Good luck, lotto players!
Good luck, lotto players!(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were four Powerball winners in Arizona this past Christmas weekend! Three $50,000 winners and one lucky $1 million winner.

Saturday’s drawing with the winning numbers 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6

  • The million-dollar ticket was sold at a Safeway in Queen Creek, near Power and Queen Creeks roads.
  • A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Tucson, near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Christmas Day’s drawing with winning numbers 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4

  • A $50,000 ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Goodyear on Estrella Parkway north of Van Buren Street.
  • Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Tucson, this one at Chicago Bar on Speedway Boulevard east of Sahuara Avenue.

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is estimated to be $685 million with a cashout value of $344.7 million. Good luck, lotto players!

