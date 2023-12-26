Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were four Powerball winners in Arizona this past Christmas weekend! Three $50,000 winners and one lucky $1 million winner.

Saturday’s drawing with the winning numbers 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6

The million-dollar ticket was sold at a Safeway in Queen Creek, near Power and Queen Creeks roads.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Tucson, near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Christmas Day’s drawing with winning numbers 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Goodyear on Estrella Parkway north of Van Buren Street.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Tucson, this one at Chicago Bar on Speedway Boulevard east of Sahuara Avenue.

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is estimated to be $685 million with a cashout value of $344.7 million. Good luck, lotto players!

