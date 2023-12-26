Salvation Army hosts its annual Christmas mean in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - ‘Twas the morning of Christmas, and down at TCC, the Salvation Army got right down to work, to serve up meals and glee.

“It’s just going to make you feel so good inside to help other people,” said volunteer Pat Schepman.

Helping others is what the Salvation Army does, and for over 35 years, they have been serving up meals for the Southern Arizona community on Christmas Day.

Pat Schepman and her family make volunteering a part of their Christmas tradition.

“We actually stopped doing presents in our family,” said Maya Kashak, Schepman’s daughter-in-law. “So we spend the morning coming out and spending time with the community.”

The Kashak-Schepman Family has been helping the Salvation Army for three years. They say making a difference in people’s lives, even if it’s just for a day, is worth it.

“The expressions, the grateful looks that you get, and doing it together, it’s just really a lot of fun,” said Kevin Schepman.

Officials at the Salvation Army say every year brings something different, but everyone who comes down is guaranteed a fresh, hot meal.

“The first one that came up said, ‘I was never homeless until this year.’ He was thankful that he was able to eat something today,” said Captain Christopher Kim, the Salvation Army’s City Coordinator.

Whether it’s a volunteer serving up a plate, or someone coming in to enjoy a meal, they all say the same – being around others and connecting during the holidays is what matters most.

“We’re really sharing the spirit with a lot of people we just wouldn’t have met otherwise,” said Kashak.

The volunteers and diners say the smiles were the best, and after a long day’s work, they sure deserve to rest.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

