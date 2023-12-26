Woman loses everything in Willcox house fire
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman lot everything in a house fire in Willcox on Sunday, Dec. 24.
A family friend said Julie Peterson was not home, but lost everything including her car and cat.
Peterson was a renter and did not have insurance so a GoFundMe was started to help her out.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, more than $4,000 has been raised to help her.
