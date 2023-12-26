Woman loses everything in Willcox house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman lot everything in a house fire in Willcox on Sunday, Dec. 24.

A family friend said Julie Peterson was not home, but lost everything including her car and cat.

Peterson was a renter and did not have insurance so a GoFundMe was started to help her out.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, more than $4,000 has been raised to help her.

