CCSO: Two human smuggling suspects arrested in Tombstone

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County and Tombstone authorities arrested two human smuggling suspects on Dec. 23.

Cochise County Members of the Safe Street task force and Tombstone Marshal’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Hyundai on Sumner and W Fulton Street in Tombstone at approximately 12:49 a.m. on Saturday, December 23.

Authorities said 42-year-old US Citizen Felipa Cruz Avila of Somerton and her passenger, 38-year-old US Citizen Robert Stambaugh of Phoenix, discovered that they were transporting five undocumented immigrants.

According to CCSO, Avila and Stambaugh were booked into the Cochise County Jail on felony human smuggling charges. The five immigrants were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

