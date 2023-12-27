Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After another chilly start, mostly sunny skies will warm highs back into the 50s and 60s – right near climate normals – Wednesday afternoon. Our weather pattern stays much quieter the next several days with skies remaining dry and temperatures gradually warming through Saturday. A weather system to our north will knock down temperatures slightly heading into the new year with rain chances remaining slim for southern Arizona.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance of rain.

