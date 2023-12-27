Here’s how to weigh in if you believe Pima County needs a new jail or should just update the current one

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Do you think Pima County needs a new jail or do you think rehabbing the old one will work?

Pima County wants your opinion and has posted a survey which you can find here.

The survey also asks how you’d pay for it, taxes or bonds, or whether you think spending any money on a jail is a bad idea.

“I think we can design a facility that is safer than what this one is for all concerned,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos. “But it’s going to cost a lot of money.”

A new jail would top out at $830 million. Refurbishing the old one would cost $623 million.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will make the final decision on which to take to the voters.

The decision could be influenced, in part, by a Blue Ribbon Commission appointed by the board to study the issue and make a recommendation.

That’s what the survey is about.

The commission will hold the survey open until January 13, 2024. It hopes to have a final recommendation to the board by January 31st.

“You’re going to have some vocal focus on the very far right and the very far left,” Nanos said. “But I always hope there’s a middle ground.”

That middle ground has already been hard to find, even on the Board of Supervisors. The hefty price tag has some believing reducing the jail population is a better solution than adding more beds for more incarcerated.

“At the end of the day, we all have to come together and agree reducing the jail population in a very methodical, thoughtful safe way is absolutely in the best interest of everyone,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, the supervisor from District 2.

But the sheriff, who has advocated for a new jail, says recent efforts to reduce the jail population have failed and been abandoned.

There was a time when about half of the inmates were misdemeanor cases but that has given way to more hardened criminals following the pandemic.

“It was 45-55.. 45% misdemeanors, 55%felonies,” Nanos said. “Today they would point to the fact it’s 5% misdemeanors, 95% felonies.”

Which again points to why the survey of public opinion is important before people vote. Whichever the board decides, it’s those voters who will opine what taxes they want to pay to finance it, if any at all.

“If the voters say we’re not giving you a penny more, just make what you have work, I don’t have a choice,” Nanos said. “I have to accept that.”

