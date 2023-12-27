New routes and advisories choke Rocky Point tourism

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Border closures and travel advisories mean tourists are scarce in Rocky Point, and that’s hurting tourism workers. Normally the place known as Tucson’s beach is a favorite holiday getaway for a lot of people; however, the crossing at Lukeville remains closed. That’s cutting off tourists and their money that supports the industry.

Interstate 19 south to Nogales is an alternate route to Rocky Point that became necessary when the port of Lukeville closed earlier in December. Government advisories against travel in Mexico are only dealing another blow, and tourism is getting hit.

“These are the bags, we have 50 left here. We had this entire room full,” said Ruben Cordova as he showed a room with bags of supplies to support the tourism workers.

“We’re trying to make sure everybody gets some money in their pockets or food onto their table,” Cordova explained.

A raffle to use vacation property raised enough money for more than 550 bags of supplies that can each last a family a week or so. Tourism has dwindled after the closure of the Lukeville port of entry earlier this month as Customs and Border Protection focuses on migrant processing.

“We definitely need people to come down and support us as much as possible. I know it’s an inconvenience but it’s worth it,” Cordova said.

Adding to the inconvenience for Cordova and others in Rocky Point tourism is the U.S. travel advisory against using alternate routes from places such as Nogales to Rocky Point.

“A life is worth more than any dollar amount,” Cordova said.

He said that he continues to offer to help travelers caravan, with a Facebook group named Caravan Rocky Point, and is riding with them in groups during the day. He explained that the main purpose is to avoid confusion on these unfamiliar paths.

“I would never put anybody’s life in jeopardy, including myself since I’m the one most always on the tour and I’ll be the first one to say, hey, you know what, don’t come,” he explained.

But that’s not his message right now with so many needing work and what appears to him as a good time to be there.

“I mean the beaches are so clean and it’s so sunny right now and nice and warm, I mean I suggest people that if they want to come to Rocky Point, just add an extra day to your trip and if you divide it in half, that day will cover your travel time,” he said.

Cordova and others in tourism are organizing yet another raffle of property rental and art in hopes of putting together a few thousand bags for the tourism workers.

