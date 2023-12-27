Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Origins of migrants entering Tucson sector are changing

Origins of migrants entering Tucson sector are changing
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been more than three weeks since the Lukeville port of entry closed and the Tucson sector continues to be the busiest for migrant encounters.

November Customs and Border Protection numbers show nearly three times as many migrants have crossed into the Tucson sector compared last year.

The difference is who’s coming and where they are from compared to previous years.

The head of Mexican-American studies at the University of Arizona, Anna O’Leary, said there are two main reasons why people arrive at the southern border.

Some are seeking asylum, or fleeing from countries such as Syria, Central and South America.

“Usually, the cause for that agreement is because there’s war, there’s armed conflict, or natural disasters,” said O’Leary.

Others are migrating for economic reasons.

“Then you have migrants who are leaving, primarily Mexico for economic reasons or for reasons having to do the drug cartels, but those are not eligible on the whole for asylum,” said O’Leary.

CBP officials said that most people arriving at the border fall under the latter. However, O’Leary said the trend is slowly shifting as Mexico’s economy continues to improve.

“In terms of the economics, you do see that Mexico has advanced a little bit more economically, together with the less surplus labor that they had to address,” said O’Leary.

CBP officials said the spread of misinformation online about the U.S. border being open is also changing who is coming to the U.S.

In a statement, CBP acting commissioner Troy Miller stated:

“There is no change in U.S. immigration law or border enforcement. Do not believe rumors. There are consequences for crossing the border unlawfully.”

Another big shift at the border is the arrival of more families. This is a drastic change from when almost all migrants were adult males. O’Leary added this is because of the growing aggressiveness of gang violence.

“Many women and poor families bring their young people to the U.S. to try and get them out of the reach of those gangs who are violently trying to corrupt those young people and recruit them into the gangs,” said O’Leary.

CBP also reports a significant increase in children found crossing alone.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
PCSD investigating after multiple students at Tucson elementary school fall ill

Latest News

Origins of migrants entering Tucson sector are changing
Origins of migrants entering Tucson sector are changing
Here’s how to weigh in if you believe Pima County needs a new jail or should just update the...
Here’s how to weigh in if you believe Pima County needs a new jail or should just update the current one
Here’s how to weigh in if you believe Pima County needs a new jail or should just update the...
Here’s how to weigh in if you believe Pima County needs a new jail or should just update the current
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps