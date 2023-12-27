Origins of migrants entering Tucson sector are changing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been more than three weeks since the Lukeville port of entry closed and the Tucson sector continues to be the busiest for migrant encounters.

November Customs and Border Protection numbers show nearly three times as many migrants have crossed into the Tucson sector compared last year.

The difference is who’s coming and where they are from compared to previous years.

The head of Mexican-American studies at the University of Arizona, Anna O’Leary, said there are two main reasons why people arrive at the southern border.

Some are seeking asylum, or fleeing from countries such as Syria, Central and South America.

“Usually, the cause for that agreement is because there’s war, there’s armed conflict, or natural disasters,” said O’Leary.

Others are migrating for economic reasons.

“Then you have migrants who are leaving, primarily Mexico for economic reasons or for reasons having to do the drug cartels, but those are not eligible on the whole for asylum,” said O’Leary.

CBP officials said that most people arriving at the border fall under the latter. However, O’Leary said the trend is slowly shifting as Mexico’s economy continues to improve.

“In terms of the economics, you do see that Mexico has advanced a little bit more economically, together with the less surplus labor that they had to address,” said O’Leary.

CBP officials said the spread of misinformation online about the U.S. border being open is also changing who is coming to the U.S.

In a statement, CBP acting commissioner Troy Miller stated:

“There is no change in U.S. immigration law or border enforcement. Do not believe rumors. There are consequences for crossing the border unlawfully.”

Another big shift at the border is the arrival of more families. This is a drastic change from when almost all migrants were adult males. O’Leary added this is because of the growing aggressiveness of gang violence.

“Many women and poor families bring their young people to the U.S. to try and get them out of the reach of those gangs who are violently trying to corrupt those young people and recruit them into the gangs,” said O’Leary.

CBP also reports a significant increase in children found crossing alone.

