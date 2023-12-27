Two members of Tucson family killed in Oklahoma crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A crash in western Oklahoma killed two members of a Tucson family.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to 13 News that 42-year-old Michele Noble was killed when the Chevy Trailblazer she was driving left Interstate 40, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

The crash happened in Sayre, Oklahoma, which is in the western part of the state between Oklahoma City and Amarillo, Texas.

OHP says a ten-year-old was also killed.

A six-year-old and 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with injuries.

OHP says the 14-year-old is in critical condition.

OHP says Noble and the 14-year-old were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The 6-year-old was restrained, but the 10-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.