Wildcat fans flood San Antonio for annual River Rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Valero Alamo Bowl is fast approaching and fans from all across the Old Pueblo are preparing to see the Arizona Wildcats face off with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The amount of support for the red and blue is increasing by the day. No event encapsulated it more than the River Rally on the iconic San Antonio riverwalk Tuesday evening.

“There are 110 players on the team and all of those boys are like our sons. We love them all. It’s good. We cheer the whole team on,” Father of Arizona freshman John Kylee Ka’aihue said.

The River Rally included Arizona and Oklahoma cheer squads and bands hyping a packed crowd on the Riverwalk. Despite the River Rally being less than 24 hours removed from Christmas festivities for much of the Wildcat faithful, fans came from all over to show their support.

“We come from all the way from Hawaii. So, our new family is Tucson,” Tanya Ka’Aihue said.

The Wildcats arrived in San Antonio on Christmas Eve. They have had the chance to experience many attractions around the city, like Sea World, and volunteer at a local food bank. But officials with the program say they can feel the fan support growing each day closer to the showdown in the Alamo dome.

“Just seems like each day, there’s more people coming into town and there’s just so much enthusiasm and excitement,” Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said.

The River Rally was capped off with the Wildcats football team arriving on the main stage by a River Cruiser. Head Coach Jed Fisch and other captains of the team were hyping the crowd up.

It was the first opportunity for players to truly interact with the fans who made the trip to San Antonio and many players told 13 News they had been looking forward to that moment.

“It’s special to us because we’ve had such great fan support all year back in Arizona, back in Tucson. So, to see the red and blue out here, coming out to support us is awesome. [We are] super excited. This whole week has been cool to us, but to get everyone coming out there to do it with us is even better,” Senior tight end Tanner Mclachlan said.

Many Wildcat fans showed their pride and even had some friendly trash talk with Sooner fans, as all who attended enjoyed the event.

“It’s wonderful and Arizona showed up! We’re whipping them in everything here. We have to whip them on the field, too,” Arizona fan Todd Vick said.

While the stage on the Riverwalk was full of energy, all of it was in preparation for the Alamo Bowl on Thursday. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. Tucson time.

13 News’s Damien Alameda and Sean Mahoney will have full coverage of the bowl game and festivities leading up to it.

