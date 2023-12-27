Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
2 teens hurt in accidental mall shooting the day after Christmas, mayor says
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border
Two fisherman stumble upon a man trapped in his pickup truck for six days after a crash....
Man rescued after trapped inside crashed vehicle for days