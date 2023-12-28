15-year-old died during school trip to wrestling competition, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Hearts are heavy for a Tennessee family after one of their youngest relatives died while on a school trip.

Jayelin Harper was visiting Orlando, Florida, with Dickson County High School’s wrestling team last week to compete in a competition.

During the trip, the group made their way to Cocoa Beach where the 15-year-old began to struggle after being swept up in a current, according to Jayelin’s family.

“We were kind of a little dumbfounded to the situation that happened with everything because he’s really not a swimmer at all,” Jayelin’s aunt, Keyonda Polen, said.

Eventually, the freshman was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Doctors determined that his brain was not functioning as a result of the incident.

With that diagnosis, loved ones drove from Alabama to be by the teen’s bedside. On Christmas Eve, they decided to take him off life support.

“Having Christmas Eve as a day to remember that this family had to make the biggest decision in life, and that was to let him go,” Polen said. “It’s very very hurtful, but we’re getting through it.”

Jayelin’s death sparked several questions for loved ones as they are left processing life without him.

“It’s so many what ifs, whys, what could have happened, what should have happened, that we’re just kind of looking for answers just to make sure that there was no negligence,” Polen added.

The school district hosted a candlelight vigil in Jayelin’s memory several days ago where dozens of students and staff came out. Despite only being a freshman, Jayelin is said to have touched many lives, leaving a mark that far exceeds the playing surface.

“To know Jayelin is to love him,” Polen said “That was our big baby. It’s kind of hard. It’s hard, but hey, we’re going to remember him.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to go toward expenses to assist with transportation to his upcoming service.

WSMV has reached out to the Cocoa Beach Police Department and Dickson County Schools, but they have not responded as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.