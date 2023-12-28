Advertise
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future

ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
By Andres Rendon
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - From Ina to Ruthrauff, workers have been busy day and night expanding Interstate 10..

“ADOT, by the end of 2024, is going to move traffic back to I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff and reopen the Orange Grove interchange,” said Garin Groff, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

By the end of next year, drivers will have four lanes instead of three.

This is to create a seamless transition between Ina and Ruthrauff, which each had their own expansion projects in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“So this should really cut down on that bottleneck that has been there for years as people come into the Tucson area every morning, pass by Ina with its 4 lanes, and get narrowed down to three lanes,” Groff said.

ADOT also announced the Orange Grove interchange will open before the end of 2024, bringing hope to nearby businesses.

One business, Spiritschild Metaphysical Gift Shop, has felt the impact of the Orange Grove closure firsthand.

“When it closed down, it has impacted us quite a bit financially, and the flow of traffic for business,” said owner Aitreyia.

Aitreyia is trying to stay positive.

As a way to combat the loss in profit, she has looked for resources like business loans. She also got some help along the way too.

“Our landlord, Larsyn Baker, they’ve really worked with me,” Aitreyia said. “My accountant [said], which a lot of businesses aren’t aware, that when this happens, they can look for state grants.”

She says after 21 years of owning the shop, she has built a loyal customer base that visits the store not only to buy products, but to show support for small businesses.

“During these road closures, no matter where they may be, it’s important to seek out businesses you can help keep alive.”

Despite the challenges caused by the construction, Aitreyia keeps her head high, and looks on the bright side every day.

“If you got that bottlenecking traffic and everything, to me that’s more difficult to travel your journey in life,” she said.

“So roads, when they get widened and get new surfacing, they represent, ‘oh, now my path is going to be much easier.’”

After the Interstate 10 expansion is complete, ADOT will move onto expanding Sunset Road in 2025.

