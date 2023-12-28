An in-depth look at deadly pedestrian accidents in Pima County in 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Already this year, there have been 47 pedestrian deaths on roads in Pima County. That number is down from last year.

Pima County Medical Examiner Greg Hess said his office looks at specific information when performing autopsies like location, and whether the person was unsheltered at the time of their death.

“A lot of the other information about the deaths is kind of the same,” he said of the data the office also collected last year.

“A majority of the pedestrian deaths are people that are in the road, just not in the crosswalk,” he said. Hess also mentioned that was also what they found last year, too.

According to a density analysis from the Medical Examiner’s officers, zip code 85712 was the area with the most pedestrian deaths this year. As for specific streets, the data isn’t that granular and can’t be answered with statistical confidence.

With year two almost under our belts, Hess hopes these numbers can help officials better understand our pedestrian deaths.

