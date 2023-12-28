Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s minimum wage will soon go up. On January first, the wage will increase by 50 cents an hour. No one’s turning down a raise, but businesses are watching to see if paying more will impact prices.

“For us, it’s a balancing act. You know, we’ve always been very committed to providing our employees a livable wage we believe in that,” explained Trent Valladares, executive director of Hotel Congress.

The Arizona minimum wage will increase fifty cents from $13.85 to $14.35 an hour. Each year the change is tied to the Consumer Price Index in August. Valladares said that he has costs to consider while providing for employees.

“A self-fulfilling prophecy, right? Where the minimum wage goes up, everybody feels great about it but under the hood, all the suppliers and all the costs are going up anyway so your buying power doesn’t really change and so it becomes, it can become semantics if you’re not managing properly,” he explained.

“Well I hope not, because that’s the point of the increase, right? I hope it, it should all level out,” said Kiko Huerta, a cashier at the AM/PM at Speedway and I-10.

Arizona voters approved this method back in 2016. Huerta said he likes the convenience of having a job near his home and regular customers, and, of course, welcomes any increase.

“If we’re going to get an increase, I’ll take it!” Huerta said.

“I think most raises in minimum wage have an effect,” Valladares said.

Valladares pointed out that Hotel Congress offers employees health care and a 401k. The hotel also values its relationship with the community. In a few days, it will face a new challenge to keeping both sides happy.

“Yeah, we feel it. Our suppliers definitely are raising their prices. There’s inflation out there. And so for us, like I said, it’s a balancing act of how do we keep it as transparent as possible to our customers, how much can we absorb,” he said.

The Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce also has concerns about inflation from increases like this, but also points out businesses have had this law a few years to get used to expecting this change each year and try to adjust for it.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.