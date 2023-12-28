Arizona senator working to increase punishments toward certain types of protesters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, wants stricter punishment for Arizonans who protest in certain public areas.

Currently, in Arizona, blocking traffic to create an “inconvenience or hazard” is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in a county jail and a $750 fine. But Kavanagh doesn’t think that’s enough. “Disrupting that many peoples lives for that long is a serious offense,” he said.

A little over a month ago, Kavanagh watched as protesters blocked the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. “Four thousand people for four hours were basically held captive by these protesters,” he said.

The senator’s proposed new law says that if you obstruct 200 vehicles or people by a highway, bridge, or tunnel for more than 15 minutes after being told to stop by a police officer, it’d be a class 6 felony. “I think it will make it easier for police officers because I think it will make people think twice before they engage in this disruptive and potentially dangerous behavior,” Kavanagh said.

A class 6 felony can result in jail time ranging from four months to nearly six years or can lead to fines or probation. For Valley minister Jarrett Maupin Jr., that doesn’t sit right, especially when it comes to protesting on bridges. “Sometimes bridges function symbolically to convey a message too,” Maupin Jr. said. “We’re often marching over a bridge metaphorically over troubled waters.”

Maupin Jr. was arrested in 2016 for organizing a protest over the Mill Avenue Bridge in Tempe. He expects Kavanagh’s bill to get struck down at some point in the state Legislature.

But Kavanagh says this bill isn’t about a political agenda. It’s about safety. “This bill doesn’t stop you from protesting,” he said. “It just says that you have to protest legally and not endanger other people.” Kavanagh says he’s already drawn the bill and plans to get the final draft to the legislative council sometime next week.

