Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona senator working to increase punishments toward certain types of protesters

An Arizona lawmaker wants to make it a class 6 felony for protestors who block freeways.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, wants stricter punishment for Arizonans who protest in certain public areas.

Currently, in Arizona, blocking traffic to create an “inconvenience or hazard” is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to four months in a county jail and a $750 fine. But Kavanagh doesn’t think that’s enough. “Disrupting that many peoples lives for that long is a serious offense,” he said.

A little over a month ago, Kavanagh watched as protesters blocked the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. “Four thousand people for four hours were basically held captive by these protesters,” he said.

The senator’s proposed new law says that if you obstruct 200 vehicles or people by a highway, bridge, or tunnel for more than 15 minutes after being told to stop by a police officer, it’d be a class 6 felony. “I think it will make it easier for police officers because I think it will make people think twice before they engage in this disruptive and potentially dangerous behavior,” Kavanagh said.

A class 6 felony can result in jail time ranging from four months to nearly six years or can lead to fines or probation. For Valley minister Jarrett Maupin Jr., that doesn’t sit right, especially when it comes to protesting on bridges. “Sometimes bridges function symbolically to convey a message too,” Maupin Jr. said. “We’re often marching over a bridge metaphorically over troubled waters.”

Maupin Jr. was arrested in 2016 for organizing a protest over the Mill Avenue Bridge in Tempe. He expects Kavanagh’s bill to get struck down at some point in the state Legislature.

But Kavanagh says this bill isn’t about a political agenda. It’s about safety. “This bill doesn’t stop you from protesting,” he said. “It just says that you have to protest legally and not endanger other people.” Kavanagh says he’s already drawn the bill and plans to get the final draft to the legislative council sometime next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
University of Arizona research group working to bridge the digital health divide
New UA health sensors hoping to lower the digital health divide
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
New UA health sensors hoping to lower the digital health divide
New UA health sensors hoping to lower the digital health divide