Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel
PCSD is investigating a suspicious death after body found on Tucson’s west side.
PCSD investigating suspicious death after body found on Tucson’s west side