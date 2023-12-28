Federal government to take ownership of IOI pipeline

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This year’s defense legislation, recently signed by President Biden, is expected to bring big changes to the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) running through Nogales.

The Nogales Wastewater Improvement Act solves an issue plaguing southern Arizona for years: Is the city of Nogales or the federal government responsible for paying for the IOI?

“It’s been a hard struggle and I’m glad we finally got it recognized and approved by congress,” said Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado. “It’s very hard for our city that depends on tax money and we don’t have property taxes.”

Mayor Maldonado says, up until now, the cost has been shared. Now, thanks to the bill, the federal government will be taking on the full cost.

“The federal government will accept responsibility to both manage the waterway and to install those drug screens to protect our communities,” said Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

The 8.5 mile long pipeline carries waste water from the U.S./Mexico border to a treatment plant in Rio Rico, Arizona.

It’s been in operation since 1972 and has seen it’s fair share of problems in recent years, including multiple broken sewage lines.

“The system has been dirty,” said Sinema. “This has allowed sewage and wastewater from Mexico to flow into the city of Nogales.”

For Nogales, the bill is a breath of fresh air. Mayor Maldonado, however, still has some concerns.

“There’s areas where that sewage line needs to be secured. There’s areas where the wash is very close to it. There’s areas where the train is very close to it. It’s very important we take care of the security of that line.”

Now that the bill has passed, Sinema says changes to the pipeline are incoming.

“The planning work has been done,” said Sinema. “It’s now time to spend the dollars and implement these plans to help ensure Nogales has the safety it needs.”

