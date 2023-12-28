FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up through Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are on the rise through Saturday! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, near 70° Friday and will peak in the lower 70s Saturday. Friday may be breezy at times, otherwise quiet weather conditions are on tap.

A weather system to our north will cool us off again heading into the new year with rain chances remaining slim for southern Arizona. Our best chance for light rain arrives on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a high around 70°. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

