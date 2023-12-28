Man killed after being hit by train in Tucson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is dead after being hit by a Union Pacific train in Tucson.
Union Pacific says the crash happened Wednesday, December 27, south of the intersection of North 13th Avenue and West 2nd Street.
A spokesperson says the train crew was not hurt.
The identity of the male pedestrian has not been released.
