New UA health sensors hoping to lower the digital health divide

By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A University of Arizona research project aimed at helping people keep better track of their health, especially those who live in rural areas.

Researchers tell 13 News that wearable devices could help lower the digital health divide in Arizona. It is similar in that you’ll wear it to track your health.

The device is mesh with a sensor on it and it’s meant to be worn on your leg or your arm and you’ll never take it off.

Even when you charge it, you would still leave it on while a box charges it from a distance.

UA researchers say it collects different vitals and can send your information up to 15 miles in case you need help or just to keep track of your health. That’s why they’re looking to use this in rural areas specifically.

It could be very helpful for firefighters and those in the military.

”If you live 30-40 miles out in rural areas you’re going to think twice if you are going to take a 100-mile round trip to see a doctor,” assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Arizona Philipp Gutruf said. “For people to be in their usual environments but receive monitoring and care it would reduce impact on the healthcare system but also has substantial impact on the patients themselves.”

With this still being part of a research group, it’s not available to the public just yet. One of the next steps includes finding a company that would like to invest.

