PCSD investigating suspicious death after body found on Tucson’s west side

PCSD is investigating a suspicious death after body found on Tucson’s west side.
PCSD is investigating a suspicious death after body found on Tucson's west side.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Tucson’s west side on Dec. 21.

PCSD and the San Xavier District authorities responded to a report of a suspicious death at 5:42 p.m. in the area of 3000 W Dakota St.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an individual deceased with signs of trauma.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit responded to gather evidence, conduct interviews, and process the scene.

PCSD said the investigation is active.

