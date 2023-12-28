Pima Regional Critical Incident Team releases video from Tucson officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released its findings from an October Tucson Police Department officer-involved shooting.

PRCIT says a 911 call was made October 26 about 9:30 p.m. from a residence in the 100 Block of West Bilby Road.

More 911 calls were made to report a man in the area firing shots into the air.

Tucson Police Department officers from Operations Division South responded to the address and located the male in the front yard of a residence.

Before officers could establish contact with the man, he immediately began firing multiple rounds from a handgun. An officer fired one round from his department-issued rifle and hit the suspect.

Investigators say officers quickly approached the male and began rendering aid and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived to take over life-saving measures.

Despite these efforts, the male, identified as 43-year-old Matthew Salinas, was pronounced deceased. No other community members or department members were injured in this incident.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been identified as Officer Joshua Camacho, an 8-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

Warning the video may be graphic:

PRCIT officer-involved video

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) was activated to handle the criminal investigation of this critical incident.

The PRCIT is comprised of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Marana Police Department, Pascua Yaqui Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, the University of Arizona Police Department, Pima Community College Police Department, South Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Airport Authority Police Department.

The PRCIT was created to have an independent law enforcement agency take the lead in criminal investigations of critical incidents involving member agencies.

As part of the PRCIT, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Oro Valley Police Department have been assigned primary responsibility for the criminal investigation of this officer-involved shooting.

The Tucson Police Department Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate, but parallel administrative investigation to examine the actions of their personnel.

As is standard practice in all officer-involved shootings, all findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

