Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash.
TPD says the crash happened near 22nd Street and 11th Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TPD says the area will remain shut down while officers continue their investigation.
