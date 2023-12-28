Advertise
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash

Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash.

TPD says the crash happened near 22nd Street and 11th Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the area will remain shut down while officers continue their investigation.

