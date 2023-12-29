Arizona fans enjoy 2023 Alamo Bowl excitement

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday is gameday in San Antonio as the Arizona Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Tucson fans and Wildcat faithful were out in full force.

“I’ve seen a lot of support for the U of A Cats and I think it’s a great atmosphere,” Arizona fan Mark Quilas said.

When walking around the Alamodome before noon, which is still eight hours before kickoff, Wildcat fans littered the tailgating areas including the Bud Light fan zone which had games, picture opportunities with player replica jerseys and more.

Many fans told 13 News they came out so early because the bowl game environment was something they couldn’t miss.

“Just being here. I mean, there’s nothing like it. You see things on TV, all the replays and all that but it’s just the fact you’re here. All the sights, the sounds, the smells seeing everything different,” Arizona fan Jeff Hunter said.

Despite the near 12-hour drive or a long time flying for many Tucsonans, fans say they felt the support for the Wildcats all week in San Antonio. Which created a home away from home tailgating atmosphere outside the Alamodome.

“I think it’s just the atmosphere. We have seen a lot of U of A fans here and just to experience a traditional bowl game is awesome. I’ve never experienced it before,” Quilas said.

While this may be the first bowl game many Arizona fans have attended, one thing these fans have experienced is a true wildcat tailgate. An experience which was amplified for this Top-15 matchup.

“I get to bring my kids up to what I grew up on. Red and blue. Bear down,” Arizona fan Joel Haynes said.

After 13 News reporter Sean Mahoney took in the sights, sounds and food of the Arizona faithful with these fans. A reoccurring theme became clear:

The love for the Wildcats and this experience with families

“[I love] the whole thing man. Friends and beer and football,” Haynes said.

While the 2023 Alamo Bowl will come and go Thursday evening, fans say this is an experience these fans won’t soon forget.

“It’s been awesome. I mean, you walk through the parking lot and there’s tents everywhere. Flags everywhere. We’re ready to join the big 12 and show them what we got,” Haynes said.

Kickoff for the 2023 Alamo Bowl is at 7:20 Tucson time.

