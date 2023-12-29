The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is more than just a football game for the Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wyoming and Toledo kickoff Saturday, Dec. 30th at 2:30 p.m. in the 2023 version of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. While the game is a big deal for the teams and their fans, it also does a lot for southern Arizona.

Bowl organizers tell 13 News that compared to all 43 other bowl games; this one is a unicorn compared to them. The main reason? Every penny spent at Arizona Stadium will return to charities in our area.

Since 2015, the Arizona Bowl has given back over $4.5 million to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Over 70 non-profits have benefited from this.

In just 2022, over $1 million was raised. And with two teams coming here from outside the state the economic impact for Tucson is massive. Since the first Arizona Bowl eight years ago, over $ 100 million has come right back to the city and southern Arizona.

“Any dollar that comes into us from the tailgate, from the bowl bash, from ticket sales to anything inside the stadium is going right back into southern Arizona so don’t just come but be a part of it you know,” Vice President of Communications for the Barstool Arizona Bowl Eric Rhodes. “Buy a hotdog, buy a beer, buy a coke or whatever it is that helps us give money back to the over 70 charities that we worked with right here in southern Arizona.”

So far, over 27,000 tickets have been sold but leaders say Tucson is also a big walk-up community, so they’re expecting over 30,000 people to be at the game.

