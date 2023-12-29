FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We have great conditions on tap to end the week with temps rising to around 70 tomorrow and up to the lower 70s on Saturday for Tucson. We cool-down on New Year’s Eve Day & New Year’s Day on Sunday & Monday with highs in the lower 60s & mid-60s in Tucson.

During a very busy travel time, conditions should be clear in the region, except for a storm that’ll impact Coastal Cali Friday through Saturday. However, by the time it reaches us on Saturday night, it will run out of energy leaving areas to the north in Central AZ with scattered light precip. We have a better chance for precip Monday night into Tuesday with another chance for precip late next week. This is something we’ll keep an eye on.

FRIDAY: Breezy with a few clouds late with a morning low of 39 & a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 62.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 41 & a high of 65. 30% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 60. 20% for early showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 40 & a high of 61. 30% chance for showers.

