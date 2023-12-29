Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We have great conditions on tap to end the week with temps rising to around 70 tomorrow and up to the lower 70s on Saturday for Tucson. We cool-down on New Year’s Eve Day & New Year’s Day on Sunday & Monday with highs in the lower 60s & mid-60s in Tucson.

During a very busy travel time, conditions should be clear in the region, except for a storm that’ll impact Coastal Cali Friday through Saturday. However, by the time it reaches us on Saturday night, it will run out of energy leaving areas to the north in Central AZ with scattered light precip. We have a better chance for precip Monday night into Tuesday with another chance for precip late next week. This is something we’ll keep an eye on.

FRIDAY: Breezy with a few clouds late with a morning low of 39 & a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 62.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 41 & a high of 65. 30% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY:  Clouds early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 60. 20% for early showers.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 40 & a high of 61. 30% chance for showers.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pima County deputies, suspect injured in shooting near Shannon, Overton
One of the Pima County deputies injured in shooting released from hospital
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Road to Mount Lemmon back open
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast
Thursday, December 28th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up through Saturday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend this week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023