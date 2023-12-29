Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up through Saturday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are on the rise through Saturday! Highs will top out near 70° Friday and will peak in the low to mid 70s Saturday. Friday may be breezy at times; otherwise, mostly quiet conditions are on tap through the weekend.

Temperatures will cool back down near climate normals starting Sunday due to a passing storm system to our north. This system looks primarily dry for us here in southern Arizona. Additional weather systems will bring the chance for light showers Monday night into Tuesday with higher precipitation coverage arriving Thursday of next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. High near 70°. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Travel & New Year’s forecast
