Local bar in Yuma closing down

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Red Moon Ale House in downtown Yuma is closing. It’s known for its arcade games and rock show nights, but the bar said in a post on social media that they have been struggling. They said this weekend would be their last, but were prepared to go out in style with a music show each night.

Since posting the announcement the business has received an outpouring of love and support. Local artists and comedians thanked the business for providing a stage for locals to show case their talent and perform. One couple from Tuscon who heard about the closure drove all the way to Yuma to show their support. “We bought t-shirts because we heard they were closing so we had to get something to remember them by,” said Erick Menjugas, Tucson resident.

Yuma’s Downtown Merchants Association president, Chris Wheeler, said Red Moon would be deeply missed. “It’s always sad to hear when we lose a business downtown, especially something like Red Moon,” said Wheeler.

Earlier this month, Main Street shops also saw a business closure from Tastee Bites, a dessert shop. Vendors next door said the shop would still be taking online orders through their Facebook but that they had closed their location. “We just went to a friend’s business that just closed this month as well so it’s just sad to see a business closing like this.”

It’s a rough way for downtown Yuma to end the year, but Wheeler said there is much to look forward to in the new year. “We’ve got beauty salons, we’ve got some retail. A lot of local businesses with support have moved into downtown and it feels like it’s revitalizing,” said Wheeler.

