Migrants share stories on crossing into the U.S.

By Andres Rendon
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Through partnerships with Pima County and the Santa Cruz Department of Emergency Management, Nogales has established an organized process to assist migrants coming to the country for the first time.

The need for resources, however, has increased over the last few weeks.

“We started off at two to three [buses], then four to six, we’re now between 9 and 12,” said Nogales Mayor, Jorge Maldonado.

The need for more resources has slowly increased in Nogales.

But for many coming to the United States, Nogales isn’t their first or final stop.

“These migrants are not particularly crossing through Nogales,” Maldonado said. “These migrants are being bussed in by border patrol from Lukeville or Ajo. They’re just flowing through here.”

This comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a meeting with Mexican President Andres Obrador about how to resolve the issues at the border, including creating incentives for migrants to remain in Mexico.

Migrants coming into the United States, however, are coming from all over the world, including countries like Guatemala, Venezuela, Senegal and Morocco.

“I came for a better life,” said Abdul, a migrant from Senegal. “I’m here because I want to live my life freely, that’s what I didn’t have at home where I lived. I prefer to come here because the United States embodies freedom.”

Abdul came to the United States after being threatened, for simply being by his friend’s side when he died.

“I once attended the funeral of a friend of mine my friend who is gay,” he said.

“When he died, I went to attend his funeral, but last October, his body was dug up and burned.”

Committing no crime himself, Abdul was no longer safe.

“They said that we will suffer the same fate as him.”

Migrants from Cuba, Morocco and others say not only was the lack of money and corruption reason enough to move, but the safety for themselves and their families.

“I came here to lead a better life I’m trying to find a job to bring my family, to live freely.”

A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day

